Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Tibetan election commission announced the schedule for the elections of the Tibetan government in exile and the Tibetan parliament in exile on Tuesday.

The officials announced their commitment to hold the 18th elections in a fair manner. Noting that the elections take place once every five years and the press conference on Tuesday marks the first to provide details bout the election cycle.

The elections of the Sikyong (political leader) and the Tibetan parliament in exile will be held in two phases. The first phase of the elections will be held on February 1, 2026, and the second phase is scheduled for April 26, 2026.

During the press conference, it was noted that the Tibetans in exile worldwide will nominate their preferred candidates in the first phase of the elections and determine the shortlist for the final election.

The Election Commission also announced the moral code of conduct on Friday.

The tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded here in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala on September 18.

Dolma Tsering previously told ANI that during the session, which lasted in September, the Tibet Solidarity Resolution was passed, discussing the critical situation inside Tibet.

"How the Tibetans inside Tibet are suffering under the totalitarian regime, and alongside, we also had gratitude resolution for the Dalai Lama, since we are celebrating his 90th birthday as the compassion year."

Dolma Tsering further added, "It becomes our duty to acknowledge his contribution to the thriving Tibetan community, what we have, where we really started from scratch, and we built up everything here in exile, which is being destroyed in Tibet. That's one of the most important resolutions we had. The workings of the different departments, the parliamentarians, irrespective of male and female, everybody took very active participation." (ANI)

