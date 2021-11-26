Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI): Tokyo, a densely populated city, has unique flood control facilities that help prevent rainwater disasters.

To prevent flooding during the rainy season, there is a huge underground water storage facility in the city.

Tatsuya Nishiyama, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government official said, "The tarmac all over the city restricts rainwater being absorbed in the soil. In recent years, frequent rainstorms and typhoons cause heavy rainwater flow in the city. To cope with the situation, we are taking measures against flooding by improving the trunk line of sewage. It aims to temporarily store the rainwater."

"Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer" is one of the largest rainwater storage lines in Japan.

It is a huge storage facility with an inner diameter of 8.5 meters, a length of 2.2 kilometres and a storage capacity of 150,000 tons.

To prevent noise from falling energy, the system also uses a "drop shaft" that rotates and drops water to the bottom so that it does not damage the facility's power.

This is a model of "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer".

In times of heavy rainfall, the river rises and flows into the sewers to prevent flooding. On "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer", water is poured into the reservoir to prevent disaster.

The "drop shaft" method allows water to move smoothly.

Tatsuya Nishiyama also said: "In 2019, East Japan typhoon passed, "Wada Yayoi Trunk Sewer" and its catchment tube reached its storage capacity of 150,000 tons, which greatly contributed to flooding in the area. There is still much scope to increase the water storage capacity for floodwater. It will help to control damage during heavy rains."

Tokyo's sewage system is prepared in a way that prevents all kinds of rainwater disasters and guarantees life safety to the citizens. (ANI)

