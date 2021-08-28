Havana [Cuna], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Tropical storm Ida off the coast of Cuba is now a hurricane hitting the Isle of Youth, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Center of Ida approaching Western Cuba," the NHC wrote in the latest tweet.

Also Read | Pentagon Says Approx 5,400 Individuals at Kabul Airport Awaiting Flights Out of Afghanistan.

The hurricane is likely to cause heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across the central Gulf Coast into Monday, according to forecasts.

The NHC registered Ida's maximum sustained gusts of 75 mph on Friday afternoon. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: Only One Suicide Bomber in Airport Attack, Second Not Confirmed, Says Pentagon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)