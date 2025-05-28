Washington, May 27 (AP) The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge's order allowing migrants to challenge their deportations to South Sudan.

The emergency appeal came after a judge found the White House violated a court order with a deportation flight to the chaotic African nation carrying people from other countries who had been convicted of crimes in the US.

Also Read | Philippines Introduces 14-Day Visa-Free Entry for Indian Tourists, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Judge Brian E Murphy in Boston found that the White House “unquestionably” violated his earlier order that people must be given a chance to raise objections before being sent to another country that would put them in danger, even if they've otherwise exhausted their legal appeals.

The US says the order has wrongly stalled its efforts to carry out deportations of migrants who can't be returned to their home countries.

Also Read | India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail and Will Strike Decisively at Terrorist Hideouts: All-Party Delegations.

A federal judge suggested the Trump administration was “manufacturing” chaos and said he hoped that “reason can get the better of rhetoric” in a scathing order in a case about government efforts to deport a handful of migrants from various countries to South Sudan.

In the order published Monday evening, Judge Brian Murphy wrote that he had given the Trump administration “remarkable flexibility with minimal oversight” in the case and emphasized the numerous times he attempted to work with the government.

“From the course of conduct, it is hard to come to any conclusion other than that Defendants invite a lack of clarity as a means of evasion,” the Boston-based Murphy wrote in the 17-page order.

Murphy oversees a case in which immigration advocates are attempting to prevent the Trump administration from sending migrants they're trying to deport from the US. to countries that they're not from without giving them a meaningful chance to protest their removal. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)