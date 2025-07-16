Los Angeles, Jul 16 (AP) The Trump administration has said it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

Roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines had been deployed. It wasn't immediately clear how long the rest would stay in the region. The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents as they carry out arrests.

The deployment began in early June and was slated to last 60 days.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes in Gaza Kill 93 Palestinians, Including Several Families, Health Officials Say.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 active duty Marines in early June to respond to a series of protests against immigration raids in and around Los Angeles.

Their deployment went against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sued to stop the deployment. A district court judge initially said Trump acted illegally when he deployed the Guard over Newsom's opposition. But an appeals court said the administration could keep control of the troops. The case is ongoing.

Newsom said the National Guard's deployment to L.A. has pulled troops away from their families and civilian work "to serve as political pawns for the President in Los Angeles".

"While nearly 2,000 of them are starting to demobilise, the remaining guardsmembers continue without a mission, without direction and without any hopes of returning to help their communities," he said in a statement. "We call on Trump and the Department of Defense to end this theatre and send everyone home now." (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)