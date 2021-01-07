Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): After outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters staged violent protests at the US Capitol in Washington, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that Trump has directed the National Guard and other federal protective services to assist in responding to the chaotic situation.

Taking to Twitter, McEnany said: "At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful."

The entire DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense following the pro-Trump mob breaching the Capitol, reported CNN.

"The DC Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the DC government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice," said Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman.

Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, multiple sources told CNN.

A crowd of Trump supporters estimated to be in the thousands travelled to Washington on Wednesday to pressure lawmakers and Vice President Pence to overturn the results of the election. Pence noted earlier in the day that he does not have the power to object to electors, reported The Hill.

The protesters were seen pushing against metal fences, while police used the fences to push protesters back, while other officers reached over the top to club people trying to cross their lines, while in some instances, law enforcement officers were seen deploying pepper spray, while the use of flash bangs and tear gas was also witnessed.

Reacting to the protests, Trump urged the protesters to support Capitol police and stay peaceful.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he tweeted.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced a citywide curfew till 6 am ET, Thursday, following the violent protests.

"Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," she announced on Twitter.

The development comes as scores of Republicans have pledged to challenge the Electoral College's vote for Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday. (ANI)

