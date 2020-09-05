Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Attacking the US President Donald Trump, Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said that Trump has "no sense of service, loyalty other than himself".

These remarks come after Trump called the wounded soldiers and those who died in the war as "suckers and losers", reports CNN quoting The Atlantic. However, Trump denied the report calling it a fake story.

"If it's true, and based on everything he's said I believe the article's true, I'd ask you all the rhetorical question: How do you feel? How would you feel if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now? How would you feel if you lost a son, daughter, husband, wife? How would you feel, for real?" CNN reported quoting Biden at a speech in Delaware.

"Duty, honor, country: These are values that drive our service members, an all-voluntary outfit. President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service; no loyalty to any cause other than himself," he added.

Further slamming the Trump's remark, the Democratic presidential nominee said that he has never been "so disappointed" with the President than he has been with any leader he has "worked with."

"I've never been as disappointed in my whole career with a leader I've worked with -- President or otherwise. It is absolutely damnable. It is a disgrace," The Democratic nominee said further.

As per CNN, Biden told reporters that he decided to leave a Gold Star at home given to him by the Delaware National Guard to honour his deceased son Beau who served in the military in Iraq because "I was worried that if I focused too much on it that I would engage in some of the kind of language the President's used. I just think it is sick. It is deplorable. It is so un-American. It is so unpatriotic," Biden said.

He further said that Trump must "humbly apologise to every Gold Star mother and father and every Blue Star family that he has denigrated and insulted. Who the heck does he think he is?"

Biden said that he would ensure that those who have been injured "will be in military parades".

"If I have the honour to be the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I have their back, honor their sacrifice, and those that have been injured will be in military parades.

Biden further called Trump "lousy President" adding that the words of the President matter as it gives encouragement to people "who are spouting international views".

"This cannot go on. It's a deconstruction of a democratic system. The words of a president matter -- even a lousy president. It gives encouragement to people who are spouting irrational views," Biden said further.

The US Presidential elections are set to take place on November 3, this year. (ANI)

