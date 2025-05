Doha, May 14 (AP) US President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday in Qatar, where he was greeted by the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, as he kicked off the second leg of his three-nation Middle East tour this week.

In a stunning engagement earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia, Trump met with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa - who as an insurgent had spent years imprisoned by US troops in Iraq. Trump said the rapprochement with Syria came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,” said Trump, who announced he'll move to lift sanctions on Syria to give the country “a chance at peace”.

“I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special," Trump said.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump focused on dealmaking with the kingdom, a key Mideast ally. Trump and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, signed a host of economic and bilateral agreements. Trump also touched on shared concerns about the war in Gaza and Iran's nuclear program. Trump said he wants to avoid conflict with Tehran, urging Iran to take a “new and a better path” as he pushes for a new nuclear deal. (AP)

