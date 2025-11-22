Washington (DC) [US], November 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has set November 27 as the deadline for Ukraine to respond to Washington's 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine face a very difficult choice, "either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner".

Speaking to Fox News Radio on Friday, Trump said the deadline could be flexible only if negotiations show progress. "I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines. But Thursday (November 27) is it, we think an appropriate time," he said.

Trump has effectively given Zelenskyy five days to decide, as Zelenskyy said Ukraine must choose whether it wants to risk its dignity or lose a key ally. Trump also warned that Ukraine was losing territory and "will lose in a short period of time."

After a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy posted on X that Kyiv has "agreed to work together with the US and Europe at the level of national security advisors to make the path to peace truly doable."

Earlier, In a televised national address, the Ukrainian president cautioned that the country was entering a critical phase. "Ukraine could now face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter," he said.

At the Oval Office, Trump told reporters he believed a realistic path to peace had been identified, but stressed that the proposal can only move forward if Zelenskyy signs off on it. "We think we have a way of getting peace, he's going to have to approve it. I think they're getting reasonably close, but I don't want to predict," Trump said, according to CNN.

The draft plan, already reviewed and supported by Trump, is Washington's latest attempt to revive stalled peace efforts and end nearly three years of full-scale war. Some proposals, especially those involving territorial concessions in regions not fully controlled by Russia, have previously been rejected by Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the new US peace plan appears to be an updated version of a proposal discussed during his meeting with Trump in Alaska, Russia Today reported.

"During the discussions, the American side asked us to make certain compromises," Putin told his Security Council. He said Moscow had agreed to the earlier proposals in Anchorage, but Washington paused the process after Kyiv rejected Trump's plan.

Putin added that Russia has received the text of the updated 28-point proposal, though it has not yet been studied "in detail." "I believe it could also form the basis of a final peace settlement," he said, Russia Today reported. (ANI)

