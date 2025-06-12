Washington D.C. [US], June 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza and stop talk of a potential military strike on Iran, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with their recent phone conversation.

The phone call, which took place on Monday, comes amid ongoing indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the US, as well as Washington's efforts to secure a nuclear agreement with Iran.

CNN noted that despite Trump later describing the call as "very well, very smooth," tensions between the two leaders have grown in recent weeks over the Gaza conflict.

According to CNN, Trump urged Netanyahu during the call to stop public discussion of a potential attack on Iran and halt leaks about related military plans.

In response, Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that Iran was stalling through negotiations and was not genuinely committed to any deal.

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations have shown some movement. Netanyahu convened a meeting of top ministers on Tuesday night after "some progress" was made toward a deal, according to his office.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also acknowledged recent advances, though he cautioned against premature optimism.

On Thursday, Hamas confirmed it had not rejected the US-proposed deal but sought stronger guarantees against future Israeli attacks.

The rift between the US and Israel appears to be deepening. The Trump administration recently bypassed Israel during a Middle East trip, secured a ceasefire deal with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis that failed to curb missile attacks on Israel, and lifted sanctions on Syria--moves that have drawn criticism from Israeli officials.

The Trump administration is also working to expand the Abraham Accords, aiming to include Saudi Arabia.

However, Riyadh has maintained that normalisation with Israel is contingent upon steps toward Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Bloomberg News that the two-state solution is no longer a goal of US policy, citing cultural and political realities.

Earlier in the war, Trump had floated the idea of a "Gaza Riviera" under US control, which would involve the relocation of a large portion of the Palestinian population from the coastal strip. (ANI)

