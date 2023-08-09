New Hampshire [US], August 9 (ANI): US former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that if he is elected again then will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history".

Addressing the campaign event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Trump said, "Our country is being invaded. Following the Eisenhower-Howard model, we will use all necessary state, local federal and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Gotta do it."

In New Hampshire, he also tried to show that he has sacrificed for the people of the US and said, “I’m being indicted for you,” according to the New York Times.

"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” adding, “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump said.

in his speeches and social media posts, Trump had repeatedly tried to cast himself as a "martyr" who is taking hits from Democrats and the government on their behalf, according to the New York Times.

Lorraine Rudd, who attended Trump’s appearance in New Hampshire, said that after his third indictment last week, in a point-by-point 45-page account of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, she felt that she, too, could be wrongly prosecuted.

“If they can do it to him and take him down, they can come for me,” Ms Rudd, a 64-year-old Massachusetts resident, said.

She said she firmly agreed with Trump’s false claim that he won the 2020 election. “What, am I next?” she said.

On August 3, the day of his third indictment, for seeking to overturn the 2020 election, Trump posted on his social media site that facing fraud and obstruction charges in Washington was an “honour” because, as he wrote in all caps, “I am being arrested for you.”

Portraying himself as a victim of the criminal justice system, and echoing themes from when he faced an investigation over Russian influence in the 2016 campaign and his first impeachment, has served to consolidate Republican support around Trump. (ANI)

