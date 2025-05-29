Washington, May 29 (AP) Harvard wasn't among the schools that US President Donald Trump's son Barron considered when he was figuring out where he wanted to go to college, Nicholas Clemens, a spokesperson for Barron's mother, first lady Melania Trump, said.

Some social media speculation is that the president is cutting billions of dollars in federal grants and funding to the Ivy League institution because it rejected his son as a student.

Also Read | UK: Moulton Man Sentenced to 26 Months in Prison, Placed on Sex Offenders’ Register After Indecent Photos of Children and Animals Found on His Phone.

Clemens said such speculation was wrong.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” Clemens said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Married Hindu Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Converted and Married off to Muslim Man in Pak Town, Claims Family.

Barron, 19, is a student at New York University's business school.

The revelation came days after the Trump administration moved to block Harvard University from enrolling any international students, a decision that has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a lawsuit. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)