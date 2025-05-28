London, May 28: A 34-year-old man was recently sent to prison after police officers found indecent photos of children and animals on his phone. The accused has been identified as John Malonda, a resident of Moulton in Northampton. The alleged incident came to light after Malonda was arrested by the Northamptonshire Police officers who found indecent pictures on his mobile.

According to a report in the BBC, the police also found messages on Malonda's phone which appeared to show him trying to meet a five-year-old child. Following his arrest, Malonda, who was charged with several offences, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of children under 13 years of age. UK Shocker: Cops Taser and Pepper-Spray Elderly Man With 1 Leg Holding Butter Knife at East Sussex Nursing Home, Face Assault Charges After Bodycam Video Surfaces.

Malonda was also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images in addition to making an indecent photo of a child. It is learned that the police describe him as someone having "dangerous sexual interest in children". On May 26, Malonda was sentenced to 26 months in prison. He has also been placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of 10 years.

As per the report, the 34-year-old will be subjected to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, which prohibits him from using an internet-capable device without notifying the police first. The court order bans him from having any contact with children or living with female children under 18 unless consent has been given by parents and approved by social services. UK Shocker: Toddler Suspended From Nursery School for Alleged Transphobia in United Kingdom, Says Report.

Speaking about the accused, Det Cons Harriet Stevenson said, "John Malonda showed a dangerous sexual interest in the abuse of children."

