Tehran [Iran], March 8 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi came down heavily on US President Donald Trump in his latest statement, claiming that the American misadventure has costed American military USD 100 billion, in addition to the lives of soldiers lost. He further added that Iran's openness to de-escalation in the region was "immediately killed" by Trump's miscalculation of Iranian capabilities.

In a post on X, Araghchi underlined that Iranian President Pezeshkian expressed openness to de-escalation within the region, provided that Iranian neighbours' airspace, territory, and waters are not used to attack the Iranian People. He said that the gesture to the neighbours was almost immediately killed by President Trump.

Sharing the remarks in a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "President Pezeshkian's openness to de-escalation within our region-provided that our neighbors' airspace, territory, and waters are not used to attack the Iranian People-was almost immediately killed by President Trump's misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent. If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our Powerful Armed Forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get. Responsibility for any intensification of Iran's exercise of self- defense will lie squarely with the U.S. Administration."

"Mr. Trump's week-long misadventure has already cost the U.S. military $100 Billion, in addition to the lives of young soldiers. When markets reopen, that cost will balloon and directly be transferred to ordinary Americans at pumping stations," he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that Trump's National Intelligence Council, representing input from the 18 intelligence agencies of the U.S., determined that a war with Iran is destined to fail and added that he had also warned Trump's envoys that war would not improve their bargaining position.

"Were these warnings conveyed? The American People voted to end involvement in costly quagmires in the Middle East. Instead, they have ended up with an Administration that Netanyahu, after decades of failed attempts, finally managed to dupe into fighting Israel's wars. This is a war of choice pursued by a small cabal of 'Israel Firsters', and 'Israel First' always means 'America Last'", the statement said.

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2030338085783826477?s=20

Araghchi's statement comes amid rising tensions in West Asia as the conflict widens with several other countries being affected.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will never capitulate after Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" as Tehran continues to strike targets in Israel and the Gulf region with drones and missiles, Al Jazeera reported.

"Unfortunately, there is a trend where, disregarding all international laws, they bomb wherever they please, not refraining from targeting schools, hospitals, and various centres within the country...We must all join hands and powerfully defend our water, soil, and land. We stand ready to give our lives to pull our Iran proudly out of this crisis. As for the idea of us surrendering unconditionally, they must take such a dream to their graves," the Iranian President said.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) claimed that the US has knocked out 42 navy ships of Iran. Trump, while delivering remarks to the Shield of Americas Summit, said that the US has destroyed their modes of communication there. (ANI)

