World News | Tsunami Threat Largely Passes After Strong Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.

Agency News PTI| Apr 03, 2024 08:20 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tsunami Threat Largely Passes After Strong Earthquake Strikes Taiwan
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Taipei, Apr 3 (AP) The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 metres (9.8 feet) to 1 metre (3.3 feet). One island had a wave of about 30 centimetres (a foot), while smaller waves were detected in other islands.

Also Read | 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Coast of Taiwan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 3, 2024.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in Japan. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted.

China issued no warnings for the Chinese mainland, and there was no threat for Hawaii and Guam.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Country's East Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Japan (Watch Video).

More than two hours after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.

The quake damaged buildings on Taiwan but casualty information was not yet available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Atishi Claims She Received BJP Switch Offer, Says 4 AAP Leaders Would Be Arrested Before Lok Sabha Polls
Close
Search

World News | Tsunami Threat Largely Passes After Strong Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.

Agency News PTI| Apr 03, 2024 08:20 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tsunami Threat Largely Passes After Strong Earthquake Strikes Taiwan
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Taipei, Apr 3 (AP) The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 metres (9.8 feet) to 1 metre (3.3 feet). One island had a wave of about 30 centimetres (a foot), while smaller waves were detected in other islands.

Also Read | 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Coast of Taiwan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 3, 2024.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in Japan. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted.

China issued no warnings for the Chinese mainland, and there was no threat for Hawaii and Guam.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Jolts Country's East Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warnings in Japan (Watch Video).

More than two hours after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.

The quake damaged buildings on Taiwan but casualty information was not yet available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
DC vs KKR
10K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
DC vs KKR
10K+ searches
Newcastle vs Everton
10K+ searches
West Ham vs Tottenham
10K+ searches
मयंक यादव
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly