Ankara [Turkey], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The prospect of Turkey joining sanctions against Russia is unrealistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"We keep an eye on the UN sanctions, we comply with them. But in terms of joining the sanctions imposed by individual states, I think, they themselves understand that in light of Turkey's position as a mediator it is not realistic," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's NTV channel.

Also Read | Kenya to Deport Rubis CEO Amid Fuel Crisis – Local Media – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The Turkish minister said that the country's Western partners often ask about the reasons for this position.

"We are often asked if we are going to close the sky. You know, Turkey holds the position of an intermediary, aimed at stabilizing the situation," the top diplomat said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | NASA Confirms Largest Comet Ever Seen Is ‘Bigger Than Rhode Island’ (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)