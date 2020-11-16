Ankara [Turkey], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey has set a new record of daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, as 3,223 new cases were registered in the country, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The previous record high was registered on Saturday and amounted to 3,116.

"Today, 3,223 new COVID-19 cases have been registered. The total number of those infected is 414,278," the ministry said in a statement.

Further 89 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,507. Another 3,439 patients are in intensive care.

The number of recoveries has climbed by 2,561 to 353,663 since the start of the pandemic, the ministry added. (ANI)

