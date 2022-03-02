Ankara, Mar 1 (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an immediate cease-fire between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“Our call to both Russia and Ukraine is: let the firing stop as soon as possible, let Russia and Ukraine make a beautiful contribution to peace,” Erdogan said Tuesday during a joint news conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader said on Turkey welcomes overtures by European Union officials toward Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application to join the bloc.

He however, urged the EU to “show the same sensitivity” toward Turkey.

The country is a candidate to join the EU but its accession talks have been stalled over a number of issues, including the country's democratic backtracking.

“Are you going to bring Turkey's (application) on the agenda when someone declares war on it and attacks?” Erdogan said.

Erdogan reiterated that Turkey, which has the second largest army within the alliance, supports NATO's expansion. (AP)

