Kathmandu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two elderly men living in makeshift tents died from cold in Nepal's Jajarkot district, which was an epicentre of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that caused a huge loss of life and property.

Bhuleshwor Karki, 88, of Bheri municipality-2 and Narendra Bahadur Singh, 65, of Barekot rural municipality-4 resided in a tent as their houses were destroyed due to the earthquake, police said.

The earthquake with its epicentre in the Ramidanda region of Jajarkot shook the district on November 3, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of houses.

Both the deceased were asthma patients and died due to the chilling weather, the police said.

According to the police, more than 34,000 families in Jajarkot district are living under the tent after their houses were completely damaged by the earthquake.

Children, new mothers, patients suffering from chronic diseases and elderly persons are mostly affected by the cold weather.

Children and elderly persons are found suffering from respiratory problems, according to the Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, Suresh Sunar.

