Donetsk, November 17: A mother in Donetsk in Russia-occupied Ukraine allegedly recorded a video of herself thrashing her toddler in a bid to extort money from her ex-husband. In the disturbing video, the mother identified as Alina was seen mercilessly beating her child. She slaps the toddler who loses balance and falls back to the bed at their home and begins crying. As the toddler keeps crying on bed, the mother says: "Say thank you to your daddy that you turned out to be such a freak".

According to a report by The Mirror, Alina resorted to violence when her ex-husband (whose name has not been mentioned) stopped sending alimony to her. As per reports, the child's father, Arina's former husband is a soldier in the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic. He claimed that he had ceased sending childcare maintenance alimony as Alina would spend much of the financial aid on herself rather on the child. Russia Horror: Mother Throws Newborn Child Into Red-Hot Kitchen Stove in Primorsky's Olenevod Village, Confesses to Killing Premature Baby.

Following the termination of alimony support, Alina's motherly instinct took a backseat. She started beating up her child and sending those distressing videos to her ex. Alina's full name and age has not been revealed yet. As of the current moment, local law enforcement agencies and social services have acknowledged the situation and initiated proceedings to terminate Alina's parental rights. Russia Horror: Man Keeps Woman as Sex Slave for 14 Years, Arrested After Victim Manages to Escape; Police Recover Sex Toys and Porn CDs From Accused's House.

In another horrific incident a Russian woman threw her infant in red-hot kitchen stove in Primorsky's Olenevod Village, Russia. According to police the mother confessed to the crime and a probe has been launched into the matter. The accused woman who had given birth to her premature third child at home was the prime suspect in the case.

