Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Thursday on charges of smuggling gold into the country.

The police arrested Mahesh Amrit Mani, 27 and Rahul Khadu, 24, from Nagdhunga, the main entry point to Kathmandu by land route.

Also Read | JPMorgan Chase Layoffs: US-Based Financial Firm Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs Despite Strong Financial Performance, Plans More Rounds of Layoffs in 2025.

The two from Maharashtra were bringing the yellow metal into Nepal without paying customs duty, according to Nepal Police.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.

Also Read | Taiwan Blast: 4 Killed, 26 Injured As Gas Explodes on 12 Floor at Food Court in Taichung City; Moment of Explosion Caught on Camera.

Separately, an Indian national was arrested from the Parsa district of southern Nepal on Thursday for carrying 500 grams of hemp.

The police arrested Ram Bahadur Majhi, 26, a resident of Motihari, India from Bahudarmai Municipality Parsa along with the contraband item, according to a Nepal Police statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)