Dubai [UAE], June 3 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates announced USD 20 million ( around AED73.6 million) for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The agency provides Palestinian refugees with education, health care, relief and social services. It is funded almost entirely by contributions from UN Member States.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, announced the UAE's contribution, which will be disbursed over the next two years, during a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee of the General Assembly for the Announcement of Voluntary Contributions to UNRWA.

"UNRWA's current financial situation is precarious and the agency's future hangs in the balance. Through the UAE's support we aim to contribute to a more predictable and sustained funding of the Agency," said Ambassador Nusseibeh. "Not only does UNRWA play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of Palestinian refugees, but the agency also contributes to maintaining regional security and stability," she added.

Prior to today's contribution, UAE assistance to Palestine they amounted to USD 521 million, USD 119.3 million through UNRWA, during the period 2018-2023.

UNRWA was established by UN General Assembly Resolution 302 on 8 December 1949. (ANI/WAM)

