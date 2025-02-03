Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 3 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet's meeting held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt General Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mohammed bin Rashid said, "I chaired the UAE Cabinet Meeting at Qasr Al Watan today; We reviewed one of the country's most significant infrastructure projects--the Etihad High-Speed Passenger Rail. With a speed of 350 km per hour, this railway is set to transform mobility and economic connectivity across the emirates. Its contribution to GDP will exceed AED 145 billion over the next five decades. More than just a railway, Etihad High-Speed Train represents a new national ambition, a strategic federal link, and a step toward building an infrastructure that remains among the best and most advanced globally.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, "During the meeting, we approved the establishment of the UAE Logistics Integration Council, aimed at aligning efforts and ensuring seamless coordination to strengthen the UAE's position as a global trade hub. The council will bring together all key federal and local entities, including ports, roads, transport, customs, railways, and border crossings, ensuring efficiency and synergy in the sector. With the logistics industry valued at AED 129 billion in 2023, our goal is to expand it beyond AED 200 billion over the next seven years, reinforcing the UAE's role as a central hub for global trade and commerce.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "We also launched UAE Government Innovation Month, reaffirming that innovation is an integral part of the government's culture, operations, and execution. The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, which we established earlier, exports best practices and expertise to over 30 governments worldwide, further solidifying the UAE's leadership in government innovation. Innovation will remain at the heart of enhancing government efficiency, improving lives, and driving business growth across the UAE.

Mohammed bin Rashid added, "We approved the National Cybersecurity Strategy. The UAE is ranked among the top global performers in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index and we have one of the most secure and advanced digital infrastructures in the world. In the coming phase, we will continue strengthening cybersecurity measures, ensuring a resilient and secure digital environment that protects national assets and supports future progress."

The Cabinet approved the launch of a new phase of the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention 2031. The strategy focuses on attracting and retaining global talent in key sectors, including technology, renewable energy, healthcare and biotechnology, logistics and aviation, advanced industries, financial services, food and water technology, and creative economy, to reinforce the UAE's standing as a global hub for expertise and innovation.

According to a LinkedIn report, the UAE is the world's preferred destination for individuals seeking new career horizons and a high standard of living. The UAE leads the MENA region in human development and ranks first among the top 20 countries in the world in the United Nations Development Program's Human Development Index.

The Cabinet also approved the National Cybersecurity Strategy, based on five main pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership. The strategy seeks to establish a cohesive and highly effective governance framework for cybersecurity, ensure a secure, resilient, and sound digital environment, enable the safe and swift adoption of innovations, enhance national capabilities in digitization and cybersecurity, and bolster partnerships and collaborative relations at both national and international levels.

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet was briefed on the details of the recently revealed high-speed train project that will link Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The project relies on the latest innovative technical solutions in line with the national vision to maintain sustainable economic development and environmental preservation. The high-speed train will reduce the daily commuting time, contributing to improving the quality of life for UAE nationals, residents, and visitors, in addition to strengthening economic and social ties between the two emirates.

During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the agenda of "UAE Innovates 2025". The 10th edition of the Innovation Month was launched on February 1, under the title "The Power of Innovation 10 - Where Does Your Strength Lie?", completing a full decade since the launch of its first session, and coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation.

The Cabinet approved the API-First Policy, which includes the requirements and procedures that must be followed by ministries and federal entities in their technological and digital systems and applications to ensure their rapid interconnection and integration with other systems, governmental or private, in accordance with the approved policies and programs in this regard. The new policy also regulates the relationship between providers and users and enhances the partnership between the public and private sectors in providing government services.

The Cabinet also approved the UAE National Geospatial Data Policy, which aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among all entities involved in geospatial information. The Policy aims also to regulate, develop, and safeguard the management of geospatial information, data, systems, and services, to promote their utilization, and to establish mechanisms that contribute to effective decision-making.

The Cabinet also reviewed progress on the implementation of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031. The strategy's working teams launched many new policies achieving big success in managing agricultural and natural resources, supporting local supply chains, utilizing recycled content in the consumer goods sector, and regulating bio-diesel production in the UAE.

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet went through the implementation updates of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022-2030, highlighting key achievements during the past period. A total of 1,800 hectares of previously degraded land have been rehabilitated, and augmenting the area of improved land to 378.2 square kilometres. The percentage of degraded land has been reduced to only 1.2%, and stabilising carbon levels in the soil of 98.2% of the lands, developing a smart monitoring system using artificial intelligence to accurately monitor the soil, and submitting 96 scientific research papers within the UAE Rain Enhancement Science Program.

In the same session, the UAE Cabinet reviewed the implementation results of the National Youth Agenda 2031, a report on the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, developments in the program for appointing Chief AI Officers in the UAE federal government. Additionally, the meeting highlighted key challenges and reviewed promising development opportunities to support various government work sectors in coordination between all federal and local authorities and private sector institutions.

The Cabinet approved the UAE's accession to the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to enhance international cooperation, establish strategic partnerships with investment promotion agencies worldwide, and exchange best practices to strengthen investment attraction efforts.

The Cabinet reviewed reports on the work of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council, the Economic Integration Committee, the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council, the UAE National Committee at the World Energy Council, the National Statistics Committee, the Permanent Committee for Agreements for the year 2024, and the Cabinet reviewed the 2023 report on the work of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the UAE Logistics Integration Council, chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. The Council will work towards aligning and integrating policies, strategies, and programs in the logistics sector, developing the country's logistics infrastructure, and monitoring sector performance in coordination with relevant entities.

The Cabinet approved the reconstitution of the Sports Coordination Council, chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. The Council is responsible for ensuring strategic coordination and integration to advance the sports sector and for promoting and supporting initiatives that contribute to its development in the country.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of the Industrial Property Grievance Committee, in implementation of the Federal Law on the Regulation and Protection of Industrial Property Rights.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of the National Guideline for Bi-Directional Charging in the UAE. The guideline aims to enhance the efficiency and stability of the electrical grid, facilitate the transition to clean energy, and establish the regulatory and technical framework for implementing bi-directional charging technologies in alignment with global best practices.

The Cabinet approved a resolution regarding the administrative penalties for violations of the provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of the Accounting and Auditing Profession.

The Cabinet also ratified and approved 33 international agreements and memoranda of understanding with several countries. Among others, the Cabinet approved the ratification of 4 agreements between the UAE and the Government of the State of Qatar on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion, related to taxes on income, between the UAE and the government of Kuwait on the avoidance of double taxation, related to taxes on income and capital and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, between the UAE and the government of Australia on the encouragement and protection of investments, and between the UAE and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

To consolidate the state's standing in organizing and hosting international events, the Cabinet approved the UAE's hosting of many events including the General Assembly meeting of the International Police Sports Union (USIP), the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Conference of Arab Economic and Cooperation with the Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the First International Camel Forum 2025, in addition to the 7th International Conference on Applied Linguistics and Language Teaching (ALT 2025). (ANI/WAM)

