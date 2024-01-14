Sharjah [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of UAE-based global non-profit The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), conducted a comprehensive tour of the Southern Hospital within the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Cairo.

This state-of-the-art medical facility, aptly named the 'Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building' was meticulously renovated and upgraded with an AED 33 million contribution from TBHF.

During her visit, accompanied by a delegation from TBHF, Sheikha Jawaher inspected the Surgery and Intensive Care departments, laboratories, clinics and patient rooms. Engaging with patients and their families, she conveyed heartfelt wishes, emphasising her understanding of their struggles, particularly those associated with the challenging journey of cancer treatment. Her Highness underscored the crucial importance of holistic support, encompassing emotional and financial aid, to empower individuals and families in their fight against cancer and mitigate its effects.

'Our initiative is a humble tribute to Egypt'

Addressing patients, families and medical professionals, Sheikha Jawaher expressed, "In Sharjah and the UAE, we consider ourselves part of a larger family, and Egypt holds a special place as our second home. As Arabs, we share a duty of fraternity and philanthropy. Egypt, with its rich history and contributions to science and culture, deserves our support. Our initiative is a humble tribute to the generosity and morality that defines the Egyptian people".

Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Moati, Dean of the NCI, provided insights into the hospital's efficiency in handling diverse medical cases and overcoming significant challenges. He praised the unwavering support of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Moati highlighted, "The Southern Hospital at the NCI, post-rehabilitation, witnessed a remarkable 50 percent increase in capacity. This includes 132 fully-equipped beds, 18 intensive care and surgical care rooms, 2 dialysis rooms, 2 isolation rooms, and 6 state-of-the-art surgery rooms."

The Southern Hospital, housed within the 'Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building' at the NCI, spans 13 floors, covering 16,000 square meters. It boasts modern equipment, multi-speciality laboratories, and radiology rooms. The hospital's infrastructure includes 132 beds distributed from the third to the eighth floor, with the ninth and tenth floors dedicated to the Intensive Care department.

Featuring an inclusive ecosystem of laboratories and specialised departments, the Southern Hospital accommodates microbiology and chemistry laboratories, a Pre-PCR and Molecular Lab, CT and ultrasound departments, and a chemotherapy department for adults and children with 100 chairs. Additionally, the hospital ensures critical support through central air conditioning, power generation, and oxygen production. (ANI/WAM)

