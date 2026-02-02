Elon Musk highlighted ongoing concerns surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case in a pointed post on X. Quoting a user’s question about why no arrests have followed the release of Epstein files, videos and names linked to serious crimes, Musk sarcastically remarked: “Wow, it’s so crazy the Epstein ‘killed himself’ before realising he was ‘innocent’ And Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for what exactly? Oh yeah. Epstein client arrest counter is still zero.” The comment, which garnered millions of views and thousands of engagements, has reignited debate over the lack of prosecutions despite extensive documentation. Maxwell remains imprisoned for sex trafficking linked to Epstein, while no high-profile clients named in the files have faced charges. Musk’s remarks underscore persistent public scepticism about the official narrative and renewed calls for accountability. Elon Musk Defends Role in Epstein Files Release Amid Document Scrutiny.

Elon Musk Questions Arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Epstein Files Release

Wow, it’s so crazy the Epstein “killed himself” before realizing he was “innocent” 🙄 And Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for what exactly? Oh yeah. Epstein client arrest counter is still zero. https://t.co/7XFADAQcfR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2026

