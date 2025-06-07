Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1446 AH.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved by the grace of Allah the Almighty and thanks to the generous care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, his wise government and its institutions, to ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals in tranquillity and safety.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. (ANI/WAM)

