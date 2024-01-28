World News | UAE: Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to Organise Second International Conference on Philosophy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 28 (ANI/WAM): The Philosophical Studies Centre at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for the Humanities has announced its second international conference on philosophy.

Titled "Philosophy and the Challenge of Theoretical and Social Progress," the event will run from February 6 to 7, bringing together prominent thinkers and academics from around the world.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 150 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Siege of Nasser Medical Complex Hospital in Gaza.

Some 62 researchers, affiliated with 35 universities and institutions across 16 countries, will present their work in 8 sessions over the two days.

Around 56 research papers will tackle various aspects of the central theme, fostering insightful discussions and broadening perspectives.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: US Sees Signs of Progress on Deal To Release Hostages, Bring Temporary Pause to War in Gaza.

Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the university's chancellor, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting philosophy, ethics, and knowledge within society.

He underscores the crucial role of philosophical studies in educational institutions, emphasising their potential to drive progress, innovation, and renewal.

In today's world, Al Dhaheri argued, a renewed focus on moral values and knowledge is critical for building strong individuals, thriving nations, and a better future for all.

The conference serves as a platform to rethink and reshape philosophical studies, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to these noble goals.

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities established the Centre for Philosophical Studies, which is considered the first of its kind in the country in the field of philosophical research, as part of a directive issued by the Execu>Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Philosophical Studies Centre at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for the Humanities has announced its second international conference on philosophy.