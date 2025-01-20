Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the International Geological Survey Meeting held during the fourth International Mining Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting aimed to strengthen international cooperation in the mining sector and develop geological capabilities to enhance the production of essential minerals that support energy transition and industrial development.

Also Read | January 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 20.

The UAE delegation was led by Ali Qassim, Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Discussions at the meeting focused on key topics, including enhancing capabilities to expand geological surveys, enabling further exploration, and contributing to scientific advancements to address challenges faced by geological survey organisations.

Also Read | Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect To Take Oath As 47th President on January 20.

The meeting also witnessed the launch of an international initiative to establish three key coordination groups focused on talent development, data accessibility, and the creation of a geological centre of excellence.

The UAE delegation's participation highlighted the importance of fostering cooperation and relationships among participating countries. The delegation emphasised the need to follow up on the implementation of recommendations discussed during the meeting to achieve optimal outcomes in geological and mining activities. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)