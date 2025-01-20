Famous People Born on January 20: January 20 marks the start of the Aquarius season (January 20-February 18). So, who are some of the famous Aquarians or the influential figures born on January 20? Ajit Doval, the current National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India, celebrates his 79th birthday on January 20, 2025. Bill Maher, the American comedian, television host, and political commentator host of Real Time with Bill Maher, turns 68 on Monday. This list reflects a wide range of influential individuals in politics, science, arts, and entertainment! 20 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Evan Peters David Lynch Buzz Aldrin Nikki Haley Bill Maher Nick Foles Ajit Doval Nadira Babbar Dolly Bindra Ankit Mohan Axar Patel Calum Chambers

January 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).