Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today (Thursday) received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials.

The family expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the President and the entire Al Nahyan family.

Also Read | AI Eating Away Jobs: Artificial Intelligence Will Take More Jobs From Women Than Men by 2030 in US, Reveals Study.

Sheikh Mohamed also received condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from other mourners including sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

They all prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country. They also asked God to grant solace and patience to all in this time of grief. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Spoke About Need To Stabilize Bilateral Relations During Bali G20 Summit in 2022, Says MEA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)