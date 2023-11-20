Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], November 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued law No.16 of 2023 regarding the judicial fees in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The law includes 11 chapters in 39 articles, to which was attached a table of all judicial fees levied by the courts and the Public Prosecution Department.

According to the law, Judicial fees were reduced for all civil and commercial lawsuits, rental dispute lawsuits, executive cases, and requests for performance orders, with the upper ceiling for fees being determined according to the value of the lawsuit. The law also included a reduction in fees for appealing judgments before the Courts of Appeal and Cassation.

This law came to keep pace with the economic developments and achievements taking place in the emirate, with the aim of making it easier for litigants to resort to the courts and enabling them to file lawsuits and collect their rights without bearing additional financial burdens.

The new law constitutes a quantum leap forward in facilitating litigation procedures in the emirate, enhances family and social stability for citizens and residents and facilitates their lives in a way that ensures a decent, stable and safe life for all members of society in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.(ANI/WAM)

