Sharjah [UAE], January 22 (ANI/WAM): The annual retail extravaganza Sharjah Shopping Promotions has come to a close after 36 days packed with shopping and entertainment activities. Since its launch on December 1, large crowds across Sharjah flocked to the event, which was organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Thousands of major shopping centres and commercial stores participated, offering promotional deals and huge discounts on a diverse array of products, merchandise, and famous brands.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions succeeded in creating a fun atmosphere for the whole family, as shoppers turned out for the Sharjah winter season to take advantage of the sales and join in on the contests and games.

Amidst the celebrations, artistic presentations and spectacular shows delighted the audiences, while folklore troupes gave performances depicting the nation's rich heritage. Other events organised by the shopping centres spread joy and laughter, bringing smiles to the faces of all.

This year's edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions featured heritage, folklore, and entertainment activities that attracted the attention of visitors and entertained shoppers at all participating retail centres.

The festivities spanned the whole Emirate to include Sharjah's Eastern Region through the "Kalba Winter" initiative, which welcomed audiences with various heritage performances by folklore troupes from the UAE, Egypt, and India. Valuable gifts and prizes were passed out to individuals, families, and the general public as they participated in open contests and attended the artistic and heritage activities, which contributed to attracting broad audiences who thronged to the participating stores.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, highlighted the importance of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, an outstanding retail event that caters to Sharjah's community and visitors and provides them with numerous unique entertainment and marketing experiences.

It is regarded as one of the most important economic and commercial events organised by the Chamber to enhance the Emirate's position as a leading regional shopping destination. The SCCI is exerting great efforts in putting on Sharjah Shopping Promotions to continue the event's role in achieving economic growth, solidifying the sustainable development of the business community, increasing sales at markets, shopping centres, and shops, and fortifying the retail and tourism sectors across Sharjah's cities.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said, "We are proud of Sharjah Shopping Promotions' outcomes, from bringing profits to the retail sector to serving the shopping community. This success is a joint effort of the Sharjah Chamber and the public and private sectors. We are all seeking to create a holistic, premium shopping experience for the public and an opportunity for shops to boost their sales and attract more visitors and customers."

Sharjah Shopping Promotions was a diverse event that presented major discounts on international brands throughout the promotional period from mid-December through 20th January. It achieved its targets of supporting the retail and commercial sectors, revitalising marketing momentum, boosting sales, attracting visitors, and promoting Sharjah tourism, with thousands of shops participating in the fun family environment. (ANI/WAM)

