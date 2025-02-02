Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strengthened its global leadership in solar energy through substantial investments in renewable energy projects, advancing its sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

These ambitious projects demonstrate the UAE's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The UAE currently hosts three of the largest solar power plants in the world, targeting a clean energy production capacity of 14.2 gigawatts by 2030. This underscores its leadership in clean energy and dedication to a sustainable transformation.

These plants are crucial for establishing a strategic balance between traditional and clean energy sources, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 has been updated with increased ambitions for renewable energy. The country aims to triple its clean energy contribution within the next seven years, with planned investments between AED150 billion and AED200 billion.

The UAE has prioritised clean and renewable energy projects, particularly solar power, as a core strategy in combating climate change. This proactive approach seeks to meet the majority of its energy needs while achieving sustainable development and environmental protection.

The UAE's development of advanced energy transmission and distribution infrastructure promotes regional and global energy integration while bolstering energy security. These efforts position the UAE as a global leader in the transition to a sustainable future, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy infrastructure investment and the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050. (ANI/WAM)

