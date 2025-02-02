Mumbai, February 2: Tech layoffs have begun in full swing this year, affecting hundreds of employees as the companies try to cut costs, focus on AI and restructure their business. Recently, three major companies laid off hundreds of employees, citing low performance and as a part of cost-cutting measures. This included companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft. Amid this, there are now rumours that Meta layoffs will be announced as the employees were given strict warnings about leaking the company's information.

Various reports have suggested that Meta's chief information security officer, Guy Rosen, warned all the employees that the company would take strict action if it found them leaking confidential information. Facebook-parent Meta said about firing employees for leaking information in front of the press, as per reports. WhatsApp Zero Click Attack: Israeli Company Paragon Solutions Allegedly Targets 90 High-Profile Journalists, Civilians Through Spyware Campaign, Meta Responds.

Guy Rosen said that Meta recently terminated its relationship with those individuals who leaked sensitive company information and exfiltrated confidential documents. Meta chief information security officer said that the team of the company got demoralised and said that instead of spending time on the products, towards and goals, they all wasted time on such things.

Meta Leaked Memo: What It Included?

The company warned of terminating the employees after several media houses shared Meta leaked memo recordings, including Mark Zuckerberg addressing 70,000 employees and praising Donald Trump as the President of the US. Zuckerberg said that after several years, the company had a chance to be productive working with the US government. He said that sometimes the government could actively oppose the company, get in the way, create friction or help break barriers to help. He addressed the relationship with the Trump administration and said, "It's the right thing to do." Elon Musk’s DOGE Commission Gains Access to Sensitive Treasury Data Including Social Security and Medicare Customer Payment Systems.

He said the employees must buckle up for an "intense year" after recent policy changes. He said it would be a "marathon", not a "sprint". Not only Mark Zuckerberg but also other tech billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, were present at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company was closely watching the TikTok ban and the rise of Chinese AI rival company DeepSeek.

