Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, had a phone conversation with Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen.

During the call, they discussed UAE-Yemen relations, and the latest developments in the efforts to restore peace in Yemen.

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

The Prime Minister of Yemen briefed Sheikh Mansour on the current situation and challenges in Yemen, and the importance of the continuity of humanitarian and developmental support.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts to support and stand by Yemen, to help serve the interests of the Yemeni people and protect their security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm To Hit Sindh's Keti Bandar Today; 66,000 People Evacuated to Safer Places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)