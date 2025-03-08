Jalalabad [Afghanistan], March 8 (ANI/ODA): In a landmark humanitarian initiative, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled a transformative project to establish ten state-of-the-art maternity and pediatric centres across Afghanistan.

This initiative, guided by the humanitarian vision of the UAE's founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and supported by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, aims to address critical healthcare needs while fostering stability, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Also Read | South Korea's Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Released From Prison After Seoul Court Cancels His Arrest.

The maternity clinics are located in Afghan provinces where the need is greatest, including Nangarhar, Balkh, Herat, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, and Nimroz.

Each centre is equipped with two specialist beds and staffed by dedicated doctors and nurses.

Also Read | China: Man's Plan To Reignite Love With Ex-Wife by Faking Affair With Nanny Ends in Tragic Murder As He Gets Stabbed out of Jealousy.

An estimated 115,000 women and the wider community will benefit from the services in the coming years. The initiative promises to elevate healthcare standards, empower women and children, and strengthen local communities.

The project features cutting-edge facilities, solar power, satellite-linked stations, mobile clinics, and ambulances.

The medical centre in the Baghbani district of Jalalabad is already serving expectant mothers and young children. Previously, local families lacked access to reliable vaccines due to supply shortages and inadequate refrigeration. Now, thanks to the centre's facilities, essential immunizations, including tuberculosis vaccines, are available to over 20 people daily.

Baby Ayesha Qamari is one of many children receiving vital health checks and vaccinations. Afghanistan has one of the highest infant mortality rates, with approximately 43 deaths per 1,000 live births. The most significant contributors include infectious diseases, respiratory infections, diarrhoea, malaria, pre-term birth complications, and birth asphyxia.

Ayesha's mother expressed her gratitude: "We've come to the clinic three or four times. Whoever built this clinic, we thank them. We didn't have the ability to rent a car, and there were other problems. By the time we would go to the city hospital or university hospital, our patient or child would pass away."

The vaccination program is also a crucial aspect of the centre's services. Marwa Akbari, Clinic Vaccination Officer, explained:

"Currently, we are applying the COVID-19 and BCG vaccines to eligible individuals. This vaccine is administered to both pregnant and non-pregnant women who meet the criteria."

Ikramullah, the leading doctor at the clinic, emphasized the improvements in maternal healthcare:

"Previously, unsafe home births were common, but now we assist deliveries with a professional team. We also provide vaccinations, nutritional support for newborns, and treatment facilities for mothers with internal health issues."

Afghanistan has been identified as a priority for the UAE's humanitarian and sustainable aid efforts. Under the close supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs, the UAE's Integrated Development Program aims to deliver top-quality healthcare across the country.

One Afghan mother, Shazia Mohammadi, who has six children, has never had access to modern healthcare--until now. In appreciation of the UAE's efforts, she named her newborn daughter Fatima after Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE's founder.

"When I was giving birth, our economic situation was very bad. Now, things have improved. We thank the UAE for helping us so much."

Her husband, Ramadan Mohammadi, echoed her sentiments: "Six of our children were born at home. The clinic was far away, and our economy was weak. This is the first time a clinic has been built near our house, and it has been very good for us."

Beyond healthcare, the initiative is generating economic opportunities by creating 92 jobs and stimulating local businesses to uplift families.

Mawlawi Ameenullah Sharif, Health Director of Nangarhar Province, acknowledged the impact. He said, "We thank the UAE for supporting the Islamic Emirate and for investing in clinics across Afghanistan. The Nangarhar clinic was urgently needed. Now, the poor have access to essential healthcare, including vaccination, nutrition, and maternal and child health services."

Jalalabad, Afghanistan's fifth-largest city with an approximate population of 350,000, is just one of many areas benefiting from the UAE's philanthropic efforts.

The UAE continues to fund multiple humanitarian initiatives across Afghanistan, guided by principles of solidarity, generosity, and sustainable development, regardless of race, class, ethnicity, sect, or political orientation. (ANI/ODA)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)