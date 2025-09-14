London [UK], September 14 (ANI): At least 25 people were arrested on Saturday (local time) after violent clashes erupted during one of the United Kingdom's largest right-wing demonstrations in recent years, according to a statement issued by London's Metropolitan Police Service.

In the statement, Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist stated that 26 officers were also injured in the violence, four of them seriously. Reported injuries included broken teeth, a suspected broken nose, a concussion, a prolapsed disc, and a head wound.

Twist further stated that the 25 arrests made were "just the start", and that more individuals involved in the unrest are being identified for prosecution.

"There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence. They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe," the statement read.

"The violence they faced was wholly unacceptable. Twenty-six officers were injured, including four seriously, among them broken teeth, a possible broken nose, a concussion, a prolapsed disc and a head injury. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start. Our post-event investigation has already begun - we are identifying those who were involved in the disorder, and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," it added.

This came during the "Unite the Kingdom" rally, organised by anti-immigration, anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, which drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants to central London, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The arrest followed intense confrontations between right-wing protesters and officers attempting to maintain public order, particularly near Whitehall, where a smaller counter-demonstration of around 5,000 people had gathered under the "Stand Up to Racism" banner.

The massive rally was led by Robinson, a far-right figure known for his anti-immigrant and anti-Islam rhetoric. He promoted the event as a defence of British culture and free speech, declaring it a "force of patriotism never seen before."

In a post on X, Robinson further claimed that over three million people had joined the rally in central London, while slamming the media reports that stated that only 110,000 people had gathered during the rally.

"Over THREE million patriots hit central London today in a force of patriotism never seen before. And we're just getting started," Robinson stated in a post on X.

"The guardian reported "110k" at our London rally today. Yet, literally had their own helicopter showing the millions of patriots. Legacy media proving again they'll just lie to your face for their own agenda. This is why nobody trusts them. We are the media now," he stated in another post.

He further stated that the rally was a "foundation for a cultural revolution" and called it "a beautiful sight".

As per Al Jazeera, speakers at the event included figures such as US billionaire Elon Musk (via video link), French far-right leader Éric Zemmour, and German MP Petr Bystron of the AfD party. Many protesters carried UK and St George's Cross flags, along with American and Israeli flags, and some wore "Make America Great Again" hats in support of US President Donald Trump. Slogans included "Send them home" and messages opposing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Meanwhile, anti-racism demonstrators gathered nearby to condemn the rally's far-right messaging, Al Jazeera reported.

Holding placards reading "Refugees welcome" and "Smash the far right", the counterprotesters were joined by UK MPs Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

Abbott accused Robinson's supporters of spreading "nonsense" and fear-mongering, saying asylum seekers are not the cause of the UK's social and economic challenges.

The "Stand Up to Racism" group also reported that some of its members were attacked during the event.

"Are these the 'concerned ordinary people' we've heard so much about? Or are they far-right thugs?" the group posted on X.

As per Al Jazeera, the rally takes place amid a surge in support for the far-right Reform UK party, which some polls suggest could emerge as the leading political force in the UK if elections were held now.

Although Reform UK has distanced itself from Robinson, the scale of Saturday's march highlights growing anti-immigration sentiment across the country. (ANI)

