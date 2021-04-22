London, Apr 22 (PTI) London-headquartered financial technology firm Revolut on Thursday announced the appointment of Paroma Chatterjee as its CEO in India as it kickstarted its entry into the country.

Revolut, offering money transfer and banking services and valued at USD 5.5 billion last year, said it is making a multi-million-pound investment in India over the next five years and has committed to the creation of 300 new jobs in the country to serve its global business operations.

Chatterjee, who has previously held senior executive roles at Lendingkart, Via.com, Flipkart and Airtel Money, will be in charge of building Revolut's subsidiary in India, define and implement the business strategy, hire the team and manage licence applications and any potential acquisitions in the market.

“We will build the bank of the future,” said Chatterjee, named among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology for Asia in 2020.

“I couldn't be more excited to join Revolut and become a part of this phenomenal growth journey. It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to lead the business for such a world-class company, in a country that presents one of the largest opportunities globally for Revolut,” she said.

Chatterjee said that her focus would be on building a talented team to develop “superlative financial solutions” for millions of consumers in India.

Revolut prides itself as one of the first UK fintechs to arrive in the Indian market, a move it hopes will further deepen trade and economic ties between both countries.

“India is a core market in our expansion strategy with a huge supply of talent, and we're excited to tap into that talent pool to help Revolut go from strength to strength,” said Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut.

“With a wealth of experience in the fintech and consumer tech sectors and an outstanding track record, Paroma is an excellent fit for the role and her appointment is a major achievement in our continued mission to become the world's first truly global financial superapp,” said Storonsky.

“We're looking forward to transforming the way people in India access and manage their money as we bring our products and services to more people around the world,” he said.

In India, the company has recruited Heads of Operations and Legal and says it is leveraging India's strong talent pool to recruit across multiple functions including HR, Finance, Growth, Marketing, Recruitment, Compliance, Risk and Technology.

“The Revolut India subsidiary will also serve as an operations hub for Revolut's global business, reflecting the skills and talent available in the Indian market,” the company said.

Globally, Revolut claims to have established itself as an innovative alternative to traditional banking products through its suite of digitally-enabled products across banking and business accounts, cards and payments, foreign exchange transfers and remittances, investments and trading, insurance and other financial services.

“Revolut India will look to introduce those products in the country that will help Indians to significantly improve the experience that we currently face in accessing and managing our personal finances,” the company added.

As a fintech on a mission to build the world's first “truly global financial superapp”, Revolut launched in the UK in 2015 offering money transfer and exchange. Now, it counts 15 million customers around the world among users of dozens of Revolut's products, making more than 100 million transactions a month.

The company's launch in India has been pegged as the latest step in its international expansion plans, following successful launches in Singapore and Australia in 2019, and the US and Japan in 2020. Revolut has plans to launch in a number of other markets across South America and deepen its existing presence in Asia-Pacific.

