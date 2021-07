London [UK], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 54,674 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours period, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,386,340, according to official figures released Saturday.

The figure is up from 51,870 cases reported on Friday, which was the highest since mid-January.

The country also recorded another 41 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,683. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling "a bit groggy" last night.

He said on Twitter that he has had two jabs of the vaccine and his symptoms are "mild".

He is now self-isolating at home with his family.

The British government has confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on Monday as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown. (ANI/Xinhua)

