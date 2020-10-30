Kiev [Ukraine], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 378,729 COVID-19 cases, with 7,041 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Friday, while 155,026 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

A record 8,312 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours, while 3,394 patients recovered, the ministry added.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said at a briefing Friday that the country should avoid complete lockdown.

"Based on various factors, including economic ones, we should avoid a complete lockdown as much as possible. We introduce appropriate restrictions, including for business, but we do not close the business," Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform quoted Stepanov as saying on Friday.

Earlier this week, the country's deputy health minister Viktor Lyashko said that the possibility of introducing new quarantine restrictions will be considered if 15,000 new COVID-19 cases are detected per day. (ANI/Xinhua)

