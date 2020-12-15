Kiev [Ukraine], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine on Monday registered 6,451 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 900,666, said the country's National Security and Defense Council.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll rose to 15,247 after reporting 93 new deaths.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his official Telegram channel Wednesday that the government decided to introduce a lockdown from Jan. 8 until Jan. 24, 2021, to curb the spread of the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

