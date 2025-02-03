New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, visited the British School in Delhi on Monday, where he interacted with students and visited various school stalls. He spoke with students from different schools, engaging in conversations about their work and projects.

Prince Edward, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of State Universities C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prince Edward expressed satisfaction at how India and UK relations are strengthening, and the UK's desire to see more collaboration between the two nations. The Duke of Edinburgh also mentioned that he is the Chancellor of the University of Bath in the UK and stressed that cooperation in the field of education could prove mutually rewarding, according to the statement released by Raj Bhavan Maharashtra.

The Prince, who champions the Duke of Edinburgh Award, also noted the importance of vocational education and training, as well as what is learned outside the classroom. Welcoming Prince Edward to Maharashtra, Radhakrishnan said India and the UK are two of the "greatest democracies in the world."

Stating that the people of India feel 'almost at home' while in London, the Maharashtra Governor said higher education is one area where the two countries can work together. He said that it is easy for Indian students to get adapted to the education system in the UK.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan Maharashtra stated, "The Governor said apart from cooperation in the areas of Green Energy and Pharma Sector, India can benefit from the cooperation in the field of Hospital Management, noting that Hospital management in the UK was 'one of the best'."

"The Governor said in his role as Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra, he would ask vice-chancellors to enter into MoUs with universities in the UK," it added.

Stressing that India is emerging as the "most powerful economy in the world", the Maharashtra Governor said strong trade ties between India and the UK will strengthen overall relations in many other sectors. He also spoke about the need to sign a Free Trade Agreement.

Maharashtra Governor and Prince Edward discussed the idea of having a Commonwealth Festival of Business and a Festival of Culture alongside the existing Commonwealth Festival of Sports. Mentioning football and cricket's popularity in India, Radhakrishnan said the UK should help to bring football development to India in a big way.

Prince Edward noted the growth of cricket in India since the IPL and also praised India's excellence in badminton. Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom for Western India and Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang, Private Secretary to The Duke - Alex Potts, and Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs John Nickell were present, according to the statement released by Raj Bhavan Maharashtra.

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and the youngest sibling of King Charles III. Prince Edward last visited India in 2018, according to a British High Commission in India press release.

This is his first official visit to India after being conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh in 2023 by King Charles III. After concluding his visit to India, the Duke of Edinburgh will join The Duchess of Edinburgh, in visiting Nepal. (ANI)

