London, Sep 20 (AP) Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

Also Read | Russia Shooting: 8 Killed, 24 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Perm University; India Expresses Condolences; Here’s What We Know So Far.

The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.(AP)

Also Read | Russia Shooting: Indian Embassy Condoles Deaths in Shooting Incident at Perm State University.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)