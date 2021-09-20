Moscow, September 20: The Indian Embassy in Russia on Monday expressed shock over the shooting incident, which took place at the university in the Russian city of Perm. The embassy expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives in the shooting.

"Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for the loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured," the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted. Also Read | Russia Shooting: 8 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire at Perm State University in Moscow.

Indian Embassy Condoles Deaths in Shooting Incident at Perm State University

Embassy is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe. (2/2)@PMOIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 20, 2021

The embassy informed that it is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. "All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe," the embassy said in a subsequent tweet. Also Read | Canada Elections 2021: Canadians Vote to Elect 44th Parliament Today, Justin Trudeau Faces Strong Competition from Erin O’Toole; Know All About The Parliamentary Polls.

As many as eight people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting, Sputnik reported citing the latest data provided by the Russian Ministry of Health. Local reports say that the shooting was carried by an unidentified person. Russian President Vladimir Putin condoled with the relatives of the victims of Monday's shooting at the university in Perm.

"The president was informed about what happened in Perm, at the university. He instructed Prime Minister (Mikhail) Mishustin to send the ministers of education and health to Perm to organize assistance to the victims and relatives of those killed in the tragedy," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as quoted by Sputnik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)