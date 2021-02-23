Tripoli [Libya], February 23 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations (UN) envoy to Libya Jan Kubis held discussions with a wide range of interlocutors in various parts of the country and stressed the UN's commitment to the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Monday.

Kubis, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the UNSMIL, met the interlocutors that included the Tripoli-based UN-backed government, the eastern-based House of Representatives (HoR), the eastern-based army, the National Oil Corporation, the High National Election Commission, and the newly-selected executive authority, the UNSMIL said in a statement.

The discussions focused on the progress made on the implementation of the LPDF roadmap and the priority of the next steps, the statement said.

The parties concerned talked about the imperative to ensure steady progress towards the full implementation of a cease-fire agreement, the importance of advancing timely preparations for the upcoming national elections in December, and the commitment of Libya's leadership to meet the basic social and economic needs of the population, including addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as national reconciliation and transitional justice, the statement added.

"The Special Envoy welcomed the progress achieved so far by the Libyan stakeholders in different areas and stressed the importance of all relevant institutions to respect the roadmap and continue working for its full implementation," the statement said.

The UN official also called on all parties to meet their obligations and to provide the necessary support for the implementation of the cease-fire agreement and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries.

"The Special Envoy reiterated UNSMIL's strong commitment to supporting the efforts to reunify Libya, its authorities, and institutions and to restore its full sovereignty, towards its sustainable security, stability, and prosperity," the statement said.

The UN-sponsored LPDF recently selected a new executive authority for the country, which was welcomed by all the Libyan parties.

The new executive authority's main task is to prepare the country for the upcoming general elections on December 24, as agreed upon by the LPDF.

In October 2020, the Libyan parties signed a permanent cease-fire agreement that ended the war between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government in and around the capital Tripoli. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)