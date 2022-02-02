Kabul [Afghanistan], February 2 (ANI): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday welcomed the opening of the universities in Afghanistan from Wednesday and emphasised that the step is truly crucial for the country to revive education, reported Sputnik.

"Tomorrow can be the start of something truly important for Afghanistan. UN welcomes the announcement that public universities will begin re-opening 2 February to all female and male students," said UNAMA in a tweet on Tuesday.

"So crucial that every young person has equal access to education," the mission tweeted.

It came after the Taliban last week announced to reopen universities classes from Wednesday.

The Taliban's interim government's Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani stated over the weekend that university classes would resume on Wednesday.

It is the first time that universities classes are set to reopen following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Male students would hold their classes starting at 7 am (local time), while female students will begin studying from 11:30 am, reported Sputnik citing a source in the ministry.

Classes will be resumed only at universities located in the country's warmer areas, while in colder areas, classes will be reopened a month later, the source added. (ANI)

