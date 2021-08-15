Berlin, Aug 15 (AP) The United Nations refugee agency says more than 550,000 people in Afghanistan have fled their homes due to the conflict since the start of this year.

A situational update published Sunday by Geneva-based UNHCR shows about 126,000 people were displaced in the previous month to August 9, the most recent date for which figures are available.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Ashraf Ghani, NSA Hamdullah Muhib Flee to Tajikistan As Taliban Enters Kabul.

A spokeswoman for UNHCR said that while the situation inside Afghanistan is fluid, “for now the displacement is largely internal.”

“There is a need to support the humanitarian response in the country,” Shabia Mantoo told The Associated Press.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Image of Man Covering Up Women’s Pictures Painted on Walls in Kabul Goes Viral on Twitter.

“If we do see cross border movement then additional support outside the country will be necessary too.”

The agency continues to have international and Afghan staff on the ground, she said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)