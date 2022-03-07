Geneva, Mar 7 (AP) The United Nations' refugee agency says the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine has increased to more than 1.7 million.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday put the number of people who have arrived in other countries since the Russian invasion started on February 24 at some 1.735 million. That's up from more than 1.53 million on Sunday.

Also Read | 'China, India Have Encountered Some Setbacks in Bilateral Ties', Says Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Nearly three-fifths of the total - nearly 1.03 million -- arrived in Poland, according to the agency. Over 180,000 went to Hungary and 128,000 to Slovakia.

In Montpellier, France, EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell called on mobilizing “all the resources” of the bloc of 27 nations to help countries welcoming refugees from Ukraine, including neighboring Poland and Romania.

Also Read | Crude Oil Price Soars Past $130 A Barrel, Highest Since July 2008 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

Borrell spoke ahead of a meeting of development ministers of the EU. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)