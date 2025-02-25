United Nations, Feb 25 (AP) The UN Security Council approved a US-sponsored resolution that calls for a swift end to the Ukraine war but makes no mention of Russian aggression.

The vote in the 15-member council was 10-0 with five countries abstaining.

Earlier Monday, the UN General Assembly rejected the US-drafted resolution, which passed only after it was amended to state that the conflict was the result of a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.” (AP)

