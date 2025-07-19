Geneva [Switzerland], July 19 (ANI): The United Nations has raised alarm over the deportation of over 1.9 million Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan in the past seven months, urging an immediate halt to forced and unsafe returns, Khaama Press reported.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated on Friday, July 18, that more than 1.5 million people were returned from Iran, while over 300,000 were expelled from Pakistan.

He warned that "many of those being deported face serious risks of abuse, torture, or arbitrary detention in Afghanistan and should not be forcibly returned," according to Khaama Press.

The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of adhering to international legal standards in all return processes. "Returns must be voluntary, safe, dignified, and in line with international law," Turk said.

Khaama Press reported that Turk described the situation in Afghanistan as a severe humanitarian and human rights crisis. He highlighted that returnees--whether forced or voluntary--face "discrimination, violence, economic hardship, and lack of employment opportunities."

He further stressed that certain groups are at heightened risk. "Women, girls, journalists, and former government employees are particularly vulnerable and under serious threat in Afghanistan," Turk stated.

These warnings come amid a growing number of deportations, with human rights organizations expressing concern over the deteriorating safety and legality of such actions. Khaama Press noted that the pace of forced returns has increased in recent months, compounding fears over the well-being of returnees.

In a separate case reported by Khaama Press, Germany recently deported 81 Afghan refugees, citing criminal records. This incident has added to international concern about the implications of such deportations under current conditions in Afghanistan.

The UN has reiterated its call for all countries to respect asylum rights and prioritize protection. "The current deportation trend, if continued, may deepen Afghanistan's ongoing crisis and put thousands more lives at risk," Turk warned, as quoted by Khaama Press. (ANI)

